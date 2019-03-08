Search

Advanced search

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

PUBLISHED: 16:14 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 28 October 2019

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Jason Andrews Photography

Primary School teacher Tina Murray was left speechless when awarded one of the country's top teaching awards last week.

Tina, 38, is trainee headteacher and special educational needs (SEN) co-ordinator at Barham Primary in Sudbury - and she's been recognised with the "Excellence in Special Needs education" award at the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Speaking after the ceremony, which was took place on Sunday October 20 but was broadcast on BBC2 on October 26, Tina told this newspaper: "It's not really sunk in! My school nominated me, but I only found out in June when I was given the silver award.

"I can talk for Britain but it stopped me from speaking."

The teacher, who was brought up in Willesden and has spent her entire life except for university in Brent, said it was an award to be shared between her colleagues at the school.

She said: "So many people contributed. My family, colleagues, other teachers all spoke up on my behalf.

"I oversee all of the children at Barham with special needs. We are a really inclusive school here - but I can't take the credit for any of it."

Tina said her success had been, in part, because SEN provision had become a passion. "The one thing I would say is I have fallen madly in love with SEN. It's the most important thing," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Tina told this paper what she thought was the secret to its success.

She said: "It's about the way we are so inclusive and make sure that the kids have the same opportunities, if not more opportunities, to make sure they can reach the same outcomes as everyone else."

Cuts in education did have an impact on SEN provision, Tina added, making it harder to offer specialist provision. "I do some work for Brent Council itself. That's given me some real insight into the issue. there are a high number of children coming through every year and we need more SEN school places," she said.

The awards were presented by a host of famous names including DJ Trevor Nelson, author Cressida Cowell and gymnast Max Whitlock.

Tina was the only teacher from London to win an award this year.

Most Read

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man ‘used car as weapon’ to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s Park shooting appeal: Police appeal for witnesses who saw gunshots or speeding Mercedes

Third Avenue, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Most Read

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man ‘used car as weapon’ to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s Park shooting appeal: Police appeal for witnesses who saw gunshots or speeding Mercedes

Third Avenue, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

Impressive comeback sees Brent U11s beat Barnet

The Brent Under-11s team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

FA Trophy: Whitehawk 4 Hendon 1

Chris Grace rues Connor Calcutt's miss (pic DBeechPhotography)

NFL: LA Rams 24 Cincinnati Bengals 10

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II (left) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Shawn Williams during the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists