Wembley teacher calls on families to send cards to inspirational 'classroom heroes' as part of #ThankATeacher campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:08 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 07 February 2020

Wembley teacher Tina Murray. Picture: Jason Andrews

Wembley teacher Tina Murray. Picture: Jason Andrews

Jason Andrews Photography

An award-winning Wembley teacher is calling on entire families to send thank you cards to 'inspirational' teachers so they have a chance to be crowned at an industry "Oscars".

Tina Murray, who teaches at Barham Primary School, in Danethorpe Road, is backing the #ThankATeacher campaign, run by the Teaching Awards Trust.

"Classroom heroes" who receive a card by February 12 (Wednesday) could be entered for the Pearson National Teaching Awards, which will be aired on national TV.

Tina, who has previously won the PNTA's Gold Award for excellence in special needs education, said: "Teaching is the best job in the world but even so it can be so hard.

"Getting a thank you from a pupil can brighten up the darkest part of the year and really puts a spring in your step!

You may also want to watch:

"I know how much my own teachers inspired me and it's an incredible feeling that I might have had that same influence on my pupils. We don't do this job for the recognition but even so, it's lovely to receive it."

Thank you cards missed the deadline? Those teachers will be eligible for the 2021 awards.

Children, parents, grandparents and colleagues can send a card in the post for free.

Go to thankateacher.co.uk

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

TfL offers apology and refund for Jubilee and Metropolitan Line users stranded after train broke down in Neasden

Crowds flock to Wembley Central as Jubilee and Metropolitan lines down, Picture: Sacha McCormack

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

