Wembley teacher calls on families to send cards to inspirational 'classroom heroes' as part of #ThankATeacher campaign

An award-winning Wembley teacher is calling on entire families to send thank you cards to 'inspirational' teachers so they have a chance to be crowned at an industry "Oscars".

Tina Murray, who teaches at Barham Primary School, in Danethorpe Road, is backing the #ThankATeacher campaign, run by the Teaching Awards Trust.

"Classroom heroes" who receive a card by February 12 (Wednesday) could be entered for the Pearson National Teaching Awards, which will be aired on national TV.

Tina, who has previously won the PNTA's Gold Award for excellence in special needs education, said: "Teaching is the best job in the world but even so it can be so hard.

"Getting a thank you from a pupil can brighten up the darkest part of the year and really puts a spring in your step!

"I know how much my own teachers inspired me and it's an incredible feeling that I might have had that same influence on my pupils. We don't do this job for the recognition but even so, it's lovely to receive it."

Thank you cards missed the deadline? Those teachers will be eligible for the 2021 awards.

Children, parents, grandparents and colleagues can send a card in the post for free.

Go to thankateacher.co.uk



