Sudbury library donates cash for laptops to a Wembley primary school

Published: 4:09 PM March 23, 2021

Paul Lorber, Barham Primary School head Karen Giles, IT co-ordinator Paulette Williamson and pupils with the new donated laptops and internet dongals from Friends of Barham Park Library - Credit: Francis Henry

A Wembley primary school has been gifted 11 fully equipped laptops thanks to £5,000 donation.

Friends of Barham Library (FOBL) donated the money to staff and pupils at Barham Primary School in Danethorpe Road to order what they needed.

On March 17, 11 laptops, laptop cases and internet dongles were delivered to the children, headteacher Karen Giles and the schools IT co-ordinator Paulette Williamson.

Barham Community Library, in Harrow Road, has been impacted by the three national lockdowns over the past year but opened to serve the local community whenever possible.

Paul Lorber, a FOBL trustee and a governor at the school for more than 25 years, was aware that some children needed a laptop to help with their home schooling.

You may also want to watch:

“Friends of Barham Library pride themselves on making a contribution in our area and helping youngsters with their education was an excellent local cause to support," he said.

Natalie Dweh, associate headteacher, said the laptops and dongles "will be of great help to children" adding: "We are very grateful to everyone at FOBL for their generous £5,000 donation.”