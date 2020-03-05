Queen's Park author calling for under 15s to 'have fun' and enter Premier Inn's short story competition

Queen's Park author Katie Tsang. Picture: Premier Inn Archant

A Queen's Park children's author is calling for kids in Brent to get creative and enter a short story competition.

Katie Tsang, who co-writes the Sam Wu series of books with her husband Kevin, has been chosen as a judge by Premier Inn which is encouraging youngsters to write a bed time story.

The hotel chain is promoting its national short story competition, in time for World Book Day, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital (GOSH).

Winners will be selected from two categories - under 10s and 11 to 15, who will write a 500-word story either on relaxation or inspiration.

As well as winning a two-night stay in a Premier Inn, they will also have their story published in a book with proceeds going to the GOSH children's charity.

Californian Katie, 32, has lived in Queen's Park for the last three years with her husband, 33, and 10-month old daughter.

"I was so honoured to be asked to be a judge," she said. "I love anything that inspires and encourages young people to write and develop their creativity.

"Children have the most fantastic imaginations and I know that I am going to read some amazing stories.

She and her husband have just won a three-book deal with their Dragon Mountain fantasy series for eight to 12-year-olds.

Both Sam Wu, for younger readers, and Dragon Mountain are about "kids finding their own inner strength and the importance of friendship".

Katie also writes fiction under her maiden name, Katherine Webber, so has a fountain of tips for young writers interested in giving the competition a go.

"Think about a story that you have always wanted to read but maybe haven't seen before, and write that," she suggested.

"Don't be afraid to write something that might seem different, different is good."

She suggested finding inspiration "at the park, at school, even at home in your kitchen".

"Remember that creativity and imagination matter more than correct grammar and spelling, an editor can always help with those. Most of all, have fun!"

Simon Ewins, managing director at Premier Inn UK said: "We can't wait to start reading all of the stories entered."

Deadline is on March 31. Authors can submit their masterpieces by emailing StoryPremierInn@golin.com.

For t&c go to premierinn.com/gb/en/terms/email/short-story-competition.html

