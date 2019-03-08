Search

Decision to turn Brent's last youth centre into a 'free' school called in

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 May 2019

Roundwood myspace Centre in Longstone Avenue Harlesden pic credit: Adam Thomas

Roundwood myspace Centre in Longstone Avenue Harlesden pic credit: Adam Thomas

Archant

A cabinet decision to turn Brent’s last youth centre in Harlesden into a “free” school has been challenged by a councillor and condemned by union chiefs.

