A-Level results 2019: Preston Manor pupils celebrate 'some brilliant results'

Star Preston Manor pupils Jenna Patel and Reevesh Shrestha. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Pupils expressed joy, jitters and relief in North Wembley this morning as they went to pick up their A-Level results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Preston Manor pupils Fiza Nawaz and Fatima Jeelani who both achieved A*A*A in their A-Levels. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Preston Manor pupils Fiza Nawaz and Fatima Jeelani who both achieved A*A*A in their A-Levels. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Students celebrated some stellar results at Preston Manor School in Carlton Avenue East with 10 of them getting straight A* or A.

Reevesh Shrestha, 17, secured four 4 A*s in chemistry, biology, maths and further maths and is off to Imperial in September to study Molecular Engineering.

"I'm really happy, really excited," he said: "It was hard but I was taught work ethics and kept on top of things. Initially it was difficult but as you get used to it, it gets easier."

Off to study economics and management at Oxford University is Pratik Shah who received A* in economics and maths and A in further maths and chemistry. "If you told me five years ago I was going to go to Oxford I would have believed it. It's a great honour."

Pratik Shah is off to Oxford University with his A*AA is congratulated y Preston Manor head Beth Kobel. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Pratik Shah is off to Oxford University with his A*AA is congratulated y Preston Manor head Beth Kobel. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The 18-year-old attended a summer school and interview at the college and added: "I really enjoyed it."

Friends Fiza Nawaz, 17, and Fatima Jeelani, 18 are both off to top London universities after getting A*A*A.

Fiza is off to Kings to study dentistry and said: "It's awesome, I couldn't be happier."

Fatima, who will study law at UCL, added: "I'm feeling very jittery. I felt ok doing them, I didn't think I did badly, I didn't think I flopped completely but this is a shock."

Preston Manor pupil Alsadiq Suliman suprised himself getting AAB at A-level after clutch of c's at GCSE. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Preston Manor pupil Alsadiq Suliman suprised himself getting AAB at A-level after clutch of c's at GCSE. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Alsadiq Suliman didn't have high expectations of himself after receiving a clutch of c's at GCSE but he got As in English Literature and politics and a B in History.

You may also want to watch:

"I got higher than I thought I would get so I'm looking to go to a different university. I want to go to Kings. I'm really happy, I didn't expect this at all."

He added: "I thought I wasn't going to do well at all, especially in English, but my teachers help and I got down to hard work revising. Before I didn't really revise. I'm happy how it's turned out." Jenna Patel went to social media to calm her anxieties before the results came out.

The 18-year-old got 3As in biology, chemistry and maths and is heading to Queen Mary's to study dentistry.

"I wasn't sure I was going to get the grades so I'm really relieved and glad it's finally over.

"It's so stressful, a couple of days ago you could see the hashtags trending on Twitter, see people with really bad anxiety. It's nice knowing everyone's in the same boat."

Assistant deputy headteacher Lesley Airey, said the school's enrichment programmes had really helped pupils.

"For students to get into the best universities they do need more than good results.

"We do alot on the enrichment side to support their personal statements.

"It's an opportunity for them to compete with non-state schools to get into fantastic universities because grades aren't enough."

Headteacher Beth Kobel added: "I am so proud of our students here at Preston Manor.

"They work incredibly hard and achieve so very much beyond exams during their time at our school. Today, however, is about celebrating their exam results and I am really pleased for them.

"We have had some truly brilliant results."