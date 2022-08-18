A Level results 2022: Brent schools as they come in
- Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images
Brent and Kilburn students are set to find out their A Level results today (August 18) – and we will be updating results from all schools and all colleges as they come in.
Hundreds of 17 and 18-year-olds are anxious to find out whether they have achieved the grades they wanted
Students have been told to prepare themselves for lower grades and increased competition for university places to reign in Covid-induced grade inflation.
Exams were held for the first time in two years with a number of adaptations, including advance notice of some topics, to mitigate lost learning during the pandemic.
Students will begin receiving their results from 8am, but universities will already know grades and will be on hand for students with any queries.
BTEC results will also be announced.
Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk
