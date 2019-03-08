A-Level results 2019: Jesus and Mary Language College pupil secures £95,000 scholarship to study in New York

Willesden pupil Adelina Correa Loftus has won a scholarship to Columbia University in New York. Archant

A Willesden pupil is off to New York after winning a fully-funded £95,000 a year scholarship to an elite American university as her all girls' school recorded its "best ever" A-level results.

Jesus and Mary Language College pupils celebrate A-Level success L-R Danielle Anto-Kwakwah, Yoanna Sharobim and Niamh Hogan Jesus and Mary Language College pupils celebrate A-Level success L-R Danielle Anto-Kwakwah, Yoanna Sharobim and Niamh Hogan

Adelina Correa Loftus, 18, is leaving Jesus and Mary Language College to pursue the arts at the prestigious Ivy League college Columbia.

She sets off to her campus in Manhatten on Wednesday to begin her four-year placement after securing three As in biology, chemistry and history - but still doesn't know what to study.

"I'm excited," she said, knowing that she will probably only be able to return home twice a year. "I'm a bit nervous but I'm excited."

Adelina won the scholarship through the Sutton Trust which gives bright, state school students the opportunity to study at an American university.

Marisa Correia who will study veterinary science in Portugal pictured with Miriam Anthony, Head of Science at Jesus and Mary Language College Marisa Correia who will study veterinary science in Portugal pictured with Miriam Anthony, Head of Science at Jesus and Mary Language College

Fees are means tested and both Adelina's parents are freelance musicians which allowed her to access full financial support. To apply she had to submit a personal statement and she sent a supporting video. "I spoke about my race and my identity and how growing up in inner London shaped me." She added: "When I applied I applied undecided. It's good for people like me who are very indecisive," she said. "The Sutton Trust helped me find what my fit was and Columbia do a lot of musical theatre, they are big on social justice.

"In the US you pick what you'll major in in your second year."

Headteacher of the Crownhill Road school, Louise McGowan, said celebrations and congratulations were "flowing in abundance" at the college on Thursday.

Louise McGowan, head of Jesus and Mary Language College Louise McGowan, head of Jesus and Mary Language College

Half of all A-level grades were A* to B and 80 per cent of grades were A*-C with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

Ms McGowan commended the hard work, ambition and determination of students in this year's cohort and their teachers, adding: "It is always a nerve-wracking time for young people waiting for their results but this year our students have really excelled and surpassed all expectations.

"It goes to show that hard work, a disciplined and determined attitude towards study coupled with top quality and expert teaching from our committed specialist teachers at the Convent culminates in success."