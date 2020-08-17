A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

A Kenton student is bound for Cambridge University despite downgraded results in her A-Levels.

Saskia Arnold, who attended Claremont High School, was predicted three A*s which would have seen her sail through the A*AA requirements of the elite university.

But rather than feeling joy at her result, she felt only disappointment with her A in history, A in psychology and B in art.

The 18-year-old, said: “I wasn’t too happy with my results as they were below my predicted results, so at first I was disappointed like a lot of people in my year I know as throughout the year we’ve been getting better grades.

I felt like I was in the same boat as everyone else at first and also I didn’t get my answer from Cambridge straightaway so I was feeling off balance, I felt I was lacking any conclusive decision.”

Saskia, who has three siblings, is off to read history at Jesus College after she called the university to explain her situation. “My teacher advised me to tell me the entire school was suffering because of the system so everyone’s grades are a bit low and thankfully they got back to me within 48 hours.

“I was very happy when I got that news.”

She said she was “almost relieved” when all pupils were told exams were cancelled at the peak of the pandemic.

“At first it didn’t click that the system would do this to us. My initial stress going into the pandemic was where am I going to study, I live in house with so many siblings, I don’t have a quiet space so when they said no exams I was relieved, I had good predictives, I thoguht it wouldn’t go so wrong.”

Part of a complicated grading system, Saskia was predicted three A*s by her school and was centre assessed to have two A* and a A.

“All three were downgrade but Art suffered the most.

“I feel if I’d done the exams I could have easily done a lot better than what I got because of the system.

“I know so many of my friends are in worse positions than me. It’s not a good time.

“I’m quite nervous for those doing GCSES - if a-levels are anything to go by it’s best not to get their hopes up.