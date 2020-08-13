Search

A Level results 2020: Jesus and Mary College in Harlesden celebrate ‘excellent results’ with ‘some anomalies’

PUBLISHED: 13:14 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 13 August 2020

Jesus and Mary Language College pupil Beatriz Gaspar with her A Level results

Jesus and Mary Language College pupil Beatriz Gaspar with her A Level results

Archant

Pupils at a girls’ school in Harlesden have celebrated “excellent” results but some anomalies have risen with student scores possibly downgraded.

Angelica Dunkley from the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language CollegeAngelica Dunkley from the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College

Students at the Convent of Jesus and Mary College, in Crownhill Road received their grades this morning with many achieving top grades.

Head Girl Giovanna Goulart achieved grade As in history and politics, and a B in English Literature while Angelica Dunkley received As in biology and art, and a B in chemistry.

Rasharntaé Wright achieved grade A in sociology, a Distinction Star in health and social care and a Distinction in business studies, Karolina Kusz achieved an A in Polish, Distinction Star in health and social care, and a Distinction on business.

Beatriz Gasper, who earned an A in Italian, B in Portuguese, and D in business studies and health & social Care, said: “When I received the acceptance email this morning I was beyond happy I had to rush to school to confirm the news and it’s such a good feeling when all the hard work and the study hours have paid off.

“It’s very rewarding and motivating to see our results and infinite support from all teachers. An amazing and meaningful experience, I couldn’t be happier. “Thank you to the Convent for making me the woman I am today!”

Headmistress Louise McGowan said: “It has been a very challenging year and a year like no other we have ever experienced in education. I am delighted for the students and commend the hard work and dedication of all our students and teachers for the way they have continued to work hard under the most difficult circumstances. Many of our girls will now go off to university to continue their studies.

I am, however, equally concerned for some of the students who appear to have been downgraded by the exam boards, being awarded grades much lower than those awarded by their teachers. We do have some anomalies that will require investigation to ensure that these students have not been incorrectly penalised.”

