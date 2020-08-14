A Level results 2020: Grade A* and A pupils in Brent say how they feel about their results

Allen Forjaz earned 4as and a C at Capital City Academy Archant

A cohort of A grade pupils across two schools in Brent have spoken of their surprise, joy and how they “could have done better” had they sat the A Level exams.

Zakaria Serroud-Khalid received a fleet of A Level A* and As at Capital City Academy Zakaria Serroud-Khalid received a fleet of A Level A* and As at Capital City Academy

A group of nine students at Preston Manor achieved the top A*A grades with one off to Oxford and the others to elite universities.

One student, who asked not to be named, earned A*A*A*A in chemistry, maths, further maths and computer science.

“It’s been a tough five months for the entirety of the UK’s A Level students but I’m relieved to see a happy ending for myself and many of my fellow students,” he said.

Oxford Uni bound Ibrahim Najmudin thanked his teachers for “pushing” him to do his best. He’ll study physics after winning A*A*A*B.

Preston Manor closed on results day as A Level pupils opened results at home. Picture: Google Preston Manor closed on results day as A Level pupils opened results at home. Picture: Google

Mohammad-Omar Diab El-Arab will study civil engineering at UCL with his A*A*AA. “I definitely think this year 13 cohort showed exemplary comradeship and support during this time of uncertainty.

Sama Al-Mullahwaish felt she “would have achieved better grades” than her A*AA in chemistry, biology and maths.

She said she felt “relieved and excited”. “I feel if I’d had a chance to sit my exams I would have achieved better grades, but for now, I am happy that I am able to study medicine.”

Another high achiever Aashish Chapagai is off to UCL to study engineering with his A*AA grades. “My results weren’t quite as good as I hoped but they are good enough for me right now.”

Triple A student Naji Kubah said: “It was a very unexpected end to Sixth Form but it’s great to see that our efforts and hard work still paid off in the end.”

Zakaria Zerroud-Khalid moved to England from Spain five years ago and had to learn English when he enrolled at Capital City Academy aged 13.

The 18-year-old achieved A* in maths and As in further maths and physics and is off to UCL to study civil engineering.

Capital City said: “The hardest part of moving to a new school in England was studying subjects that Zakaria had never come across before.”

Allen Forjaz arrived in the UK seven years ago and has “mixed emotions” about his four As and one C.

Capital City said: “He would like to appeal his C grade as he does not feel it’s an accurate reflection of the hard work he put in.”