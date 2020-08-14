Search

Advanced search

A Level results 2020: Grade A* and A pupils in Brent say how they feel about their results

PUBLISHED: 15:36 14 August 2020

Allen Forjaz earned 4as and a C at Capital City Academy

Allen Forjaz earned 4as and a C at Capital City Academy

Archant

A cohort of A grade pupils across two schools in Brent have spoken of their surprise, joy and how they “could have done better” had they sat the A Level exams.

Zakaria Serroud-Khalid received a fleet of A Level A* and As at Capital City AcademyZakaria Serroud-Khalid received a fleet of A Level A* and As at Capital City Academy

A group of nine students at Preston Manor achieved the top A*A grades with one off to Oxford and the others to elite universities.

One student, who asked not to be named, earned A*A*A*A in chemistry, maths, further maths and computer science.

“It’s been a tough five months for the entirety of the UK’s A Level students but I’m relieved to see a happy ending for myself and many of my fellow students,” he said.

Oxford Uni bound Ibrahim Najmudin thanked his teachers for “pushing” him to do his best. He’ll study physics after winning A*A*A*B.

Preston Manor closed on results day as A Level pupils opened results at home. Picture: GooglePreston Manor closed on results day as A Level pupils opened results at home. Picture: Google

Mohammad-Omar Diab El-Arab will study civil engineering at UCL with his A*A*AA. “I definitely think this year 13 cohort showed exemplary comradeship and support during this time of uncertainty.

Sama Al-Mullahwaish felt she “would have achieved better grades” than her A*AA in chemistry, biology and maths.

You may also want to watch:

She said she felt “relieved and excited”. “I feel if I’d had a chance to sit my exams I would have achieved better grades, but for now, I am happy that I am able to study medicine.”

Another high achiever Aashish Chapagai is off to UCL to study engineering with his A*AA grades. “My results weren’t quite as good as I hoped but they are good enough for me right now.”

Triple A student Naji Kubah said: “It was a very unexpected end to Sixth Form but it’s great to see that our efforts and hard work still paid off in the end.”

Zakaria Zerroud-Khalid moved to England from Spain five years ago and had to learn English when he enrolled at Capital City Academy aged 13.

The 18-year-old achieved A* in maths and As in further maths and physics and is off to UCL to study civil engineering.

Capital City said: “The hardest part of moving to a new school in England was studying subjects that Zakaria had never come across before.”

Allen Forjaz arrived in the UK seven years ago and has “mixed emotions” about his four As and one C.

Capital City said: “He would like to appeal his C grade as he does not feel it’s an accurate reflection of the hard work he put in.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation after man shot in South Kilburn

Man gunned down in Hansel Road, South Kilburn. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested following afternoon of violence in Kilburn

Police responded to a fight in Kilburn but group had fled. Picture: David Nathan

Man in a stable condition after being stabbed outside McDonald’s in Colindale

Air ambulance attends a man stabbed in Colindale. Picture: @CoreyFroggatt

Free dedicated work spaces on offer at Boxpark in Wembley Park

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation after man shot in South Kilburn

Man gunned down in Hansel Road, South Kilburn. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested following afternoon of violence in Kilburn

Police responded to a fight in Kilburn but group had fled. Picture: David Nathan

Man in a stable condition after being stabbed outside McDonald’s in Colindale

Air ambulance attends a man stabbed in Colindale. Picture: @CoreyFroggatt

Free dedicated work spaces on offer at Boxpark in Wembley Park

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent Central MP meets with Cressida Dick to discuss reforms to stop and search law

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Opportunity to quiz Brent’s borough commander Roy Smith about crime in the borough

Scotland Yard's Borough Commander for Brent will take people's questions. Picture: Met Police

A Level results 2020: Government exams handling branded ‘a fiasco’ by Brent union rep

Students sitting exams; Gareth Fuller/ PA images

A Level results 2020: Grade A* and A pupils in Brent say how they feel about their results

Allen Forjaz earned 4as and a C at Capital City Academy

A Level results 2020: Brent schools ready to investigate and appeal any downgrades

Tiger Brigden off to study maths after earning AAA at Queens Park Community School