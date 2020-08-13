A Level results day 2020: The latest grades and reactions from schools in Brent and Kilburn

Capital City Academy A-Level success 2019: Antonio Caragheorghe, Denisa Lasku, Hrithik Carsane and Asha Abdillaahi jump for joy. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

For many young people in Brent and Kilburn today is a momentous day – will they get the A Level grades they need to move on to university or employment?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Of course, 2020 has been a year like no other, and there are huge national concerns about how grading will play out and whether it will be fair on the 17 and 18-year-olds who are opening envelopes today.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout the day we will bring you the latest from schools around north west London.

Whether young people are celebrating or commiserating we’ll be doing our best to keep you apprised of what is going on in schools across the area.

If you live in Brent and Kilburn and want to make sure we’re covering the your success or that of someone you know, contact nathalie.raffray@Archant.co.uk

Otherwise, stay tuned, and keep your fingers crossed!