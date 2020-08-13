Search

A Level results day 2020: The latest grades and reactions from schools in Brent and Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 08:24 13 August 2020

Capital City Academy A-Level success 2019: Antonio Caragheorghe, Denisa Lasku, Hrithik Carsane and Asha Abdillaahi jump for joy. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Capital City Academy A-Level success 2019: Antonio Caragheorghe, Denisa Lasku, Hrithik Carsane and Asha Abdillaahi jump for joy. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

For many young people in Brent and Kilburn today is a momentous day – will they get the A Level grades they need to move on to university or employment?

Of course, 2020 has been a year like no other, and there are huge national concerns about how grading will play out and whether it will be fair on the 17 and 18-year-olds who are opening envelopes today.

Throughout the day we will bring you the latest from schools around north west London.

Whether young people are celebrating or commiserating we’ll be doing our best to keep you apprised of what is going on in schools across the area.

If you live in Brent and Kilburn and want to make sure we’re covering the your success or that of someone you know, contact nathalie.raffray@Archant.co.uk

Otherwise, stay tuned, and keep your fingers crossed!

Most Read

Murder investigation after man shot in South Kilburn

Man gunned down in Hansel Road, South Kilburn. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man in a stable condition after being stabbed outside McDonald’s in Colindale

Air ambulance attends a man stabbed in Colindale. Picture: @CoreyFroggatt

Three arrested following afternoon of violence in Kilburn

Police responded to a fight in Kilburn but group had fled. Picture: David Nathan

Free dedicated work spaces on offer at Boxpark in Wembley Park

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain

New exploratory park for children opens in Brent Cross South

New exploratory park in Brent Cross South. Picture: John Sturrock

