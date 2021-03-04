Kingsbury mum launches educational show on Chalkhill Community Radio

Published: 1:56 PM March 4, 2021

Ariane Mercurius-Taylor, founder of UpReach in the Community, has launched a show on Chalkhill Community Radio - Credit: Ariane Mercurius-Taylor

A Kingsbury mum has launched an educational show influenced by young people to be aired on local radio.

The Edu-Scope Show launches on Saturday (March 6) at 7pm on Chalkhill Community Radio and will be aired thereafter on the first Saturday of each month.

The show will also be available for playback on SoundCloud on the same day and as a podcast on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts from March 13.

The Edu-Scope Show flyer - Credit: Ariane Mercurius-Taylor

Ariane Mercurius-Taylor, founder of community interest company (CIC) UpReach in the Community, said: “The intention is to bring the discussion around UK education and the issues that affect a child’s educational attainment into the household so that the family becomes the primary focal point in helping our children succeed at school and beyond.”

The show will spotlight a number of socially conscious topics and issues students are currently facing in lockdown and during the school closures; from mental health challenges to studying with learning difficulties, the series will identify, explore and discuss the many factors that influence children and young people’s educational progress.

Featuring guests from across various industries, The Edu-Scope Show will give students the chance to have their questions answered on topics that they are finding the most challenging at school and further afield.

The series will also provide families with important information about the UK education system and updates to the current curriculum taught in schools.

Ariane founded UpReach in the Community in 2018 after reading data suggesting that the UK education system was failing Black children.

The 38-year-old mum-of-two was inspired to create an organisation aimed at helping students maximise their potential and reach their academic goals by providing free and subsidised subject tuition services for those most in need.

The Edu-Scope Show name and brand were created by the participants and volunteers of UpReach's inaugural UpSkill Yourself programme in 2020.

“I wanted to create something for our young people during the lockdown period to help combat their insecurities and anxieties about what happens next," she said.

"So we provided a digital environment here at UpReach in the Community for young people to learn a new skill, to use their time at home more productively and to add some interesting work experience to their CV."