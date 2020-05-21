Search

Advanced search

Editor’s Letter: This is the biggest challenge the Brent and Kilburn Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 May 2020

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

© Adam Tiernan Thomas

Dear reader,

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”?

It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Brent will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Brent and Kilburn Times than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

You may also want to watch:

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the Times has covered crime, accidents and fires – and in recent weeks the mammoth effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis by the health service, the government, the council, the community and many other groups and organisations.

We have celebrated the work of heroes such as the inspirational Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye, who ran the Mission Dine Club (MDC) from Fry Road, Harlesden, for 25 years – holding lunch clubs, social events and hospital visits for the borough’s most vulnerable residents. When the council demolished the centre to expand a school, Dame Betty continued to run her service, travelling by bus, until her death in September 2018.

We backed Roe Green villagers who successfully stopped Powerleague building commercial football pitches in Kingsbury High School’s ground, which campaigners said would “kill the conservation area”.

We followed the campaign to save Kensal Rise Library – from its closure by Brent Council in 2011 to its reopening by the community in 2019.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Brent does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andre Langlois, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cleaners and porters denied shoe donations at Northwick Park Hospital is a ‘slap in the face’

General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, Middlesex. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital first in UK to use mobile kidney dialysis machines in treating covid patients

Northwick Park Hospital is the first place in UK to employ the use of mobile kidney dialysis machines. Picture: LNWUH

Coronavirus: Neasden Temple lays on feast to say thank you to Grenadier Guards at Covid-19 testing units

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Northwick Park Hospital surgeon on coronavirus: ‘I have never seen something this aggressive’

Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Sunny Thusu has been working as a surgeon with coronavirus patients. Picture: Supplied

Brent NEU reps advise against the reopening of schools in June

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Most Read

Cleaners and porters denied shoe donations at Northwick Park Hospital is a ‘slap in the face’

General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, Middlesex. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital first in UK to use mobile kidney dialysis machines in treating covid patients

Northwick Park Hospital is the first place in UK to employ the use of mobile kidney dialysis machines. Picture: LNWUH

Coronavirus: Neasden Temple lays on feast to say thank you to Grenadier Guards at Covid-19 testing units

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Northwick Park Hospital surgeon on coronavirus: ‘I have never seen something this aggressive’

Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Sunny Thusu has been working as a surgeon with coronavirus patients. Picture: Supplied

Brent NEU reps advise against the reopening of schools in June

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Editor’s Letter: This is the biggest challenge the Brent and Kilburn Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Coronavirus: FA committed to completing FA Cup if possible

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lifts the FA Cup after the 2014 final against Hull City

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Coronavirus: Relegation ‘integral’ to EFL competition say board

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL
Drive 24