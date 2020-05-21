Editor’s Letter: This is the biggest challenge the Brent and Kilburn Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Dear reader, Have you heard the phrase “news desert”?

It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Brent will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Brent and Kilburn Times than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the Times has covered crime, accidents and fires – and in recent weeks the mammoth effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis by the health service, the government, the council, the community and many other groups and organisations.

We have celebrated the work of heroes such as the inspirational Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye, who ran the Mission Dine Club (MDC) from Fry Road, Harlesden, for 25 years – holding lunch clubs, social events and hospital visits for the borough’s most vulnerable residents. When the council demolished the centre to expand a school, Dame Betty continued to run her service, travelling by bus, until her death in September 2018.

We backed Roe Green villagers who successfully stopped Powerleague building commercial football pitches in Kingsbury High School’s ground, which campaigners said would “kill the conservation area”.

We followed the campaign to save Kensal Rise Library – from its closure by Brent Council in 2011 to its reopening by the community in 2019.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Brent does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andre Langlois, Editor