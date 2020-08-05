Restaurants in Brent report ‘positive’ take up of government’s Eat Out to Help Out

Philip San Sushi in Kilburn High Road is taking part in Eat out to Help out scheme. Picture: Catharine Hughes Archant

The “Eat Out To Help Out” meal discount scheme has now been launched and more than a hundred restaurants across Kilburn and Brent are taking part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diners in Pasta Remoli, in Market Square, Wembley Park. Picture: Quintain Diners in Pasta Remoli, in Market Square, Wembley Park. Picture: Quintain

From Monday to Wednesday throughout August diners can enjoy 50 per cent off their food bill - up to a maximum discount of £10 - which will then be reimbursed to the business by the government.

The reactions from the first couple of days of the scheme have been overwhelmingly positive.

“The scheme sounds like a step in the right direction, especially in a time where the hospitality industry is struggling to even get by day-to-day. I do see it having a positive impact long term as it sends a message to the public saying it is safe to be out again,” said Wahid Hezb from Ariana II, an Afghan restaurant in Kilburn High Road.

However, he added: “I think I speak for all small businesses when I say 12 days wouldn’t cover anywhere near the amount of loss in revenue and expenses we have incurred in the last four to five months.”

You may also want to watch:

Massoud N, director of Kish Persian on Kilburn High Road also reflected that “12 days is just not enough”. He said: “On Monday we were fully booked, which isn’t a usual Monday. And if you wanted to come now you couldn’t, we’re still fully booked.”

Management from Japanese restaurant Phillip San Sushi focused on the positives. “It’s helping people get out of the house, and we’re getting interested first-time diners,” they said.

In terms of maintaining a distance they added: “We’ve had to remove four tables and put up dividing screens so that customers are safe.”

Local resident Sally Wong said the scheme was “a great initiative to discover and support more local businesses”.

Over in Wembley Park, Bread Ahead and Pasta Remoli are offering 50pc discounts while in the London Designer Outlet popular restaurants including Nando’s, TGI Fridays, Frankie & Benny’s, Zizzi and Big Moe’s and outlets in Boxpark Wembley including Mama Jacq’s, Smokey Boys, Spice Shack and Zia Lucia are also taking part.

According to Rishi Sunak, over 72,000 businesses have signed up to be a part of the scheme.

You can find out who is participating at www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant