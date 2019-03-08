Gigantic Dino-Easter Egg installation roars into Wembley Park in time for Easter

Wemblasaurus at London Designer Outlet, Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

You’d struggle to eat this much chocolate.

Fortunately, this gigantic Easter Egg isn't the edible kind. It's part of a Dino-Easter Egg installation that has roared into Wembley Park in time for Easter.

The three-metre egg is sitting outside the London Designer Outlet for all those wanting to crack the mould and give their kids an unusual eggsperience for the holidays.

Dinosaur puppet Tybalt the T-Rex is part of the snap installation. The egg's base is wrapped in dinosaur puns that are roughly as awful as the ones in this story, such as Back from Eggstinction, Dip-LDO-docus, Jurassic Boxpark and St-EGG-osaurus for anyone wanting to take a selfie before April 29.

The installation is to celebrate the West End's Dinosaur World Live production, which opens at the new Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on July 18.

A range of family activities have been put on in The Yellow and Boxpark Wembley from free salsa workshops to a kids' film club.

Visit wembleypark.com/easter