E--scooter rider 'critically' injured after Kensal Green 'hit and run'

Published: 4:03 PM July 12, 2021

An e-scooter rider is in a 'critical' condition after a 'hit and run' collision in Scrubs Lane, Kensal Green - Credit: Google

An e-scooter rider is in a 'critical condition' in hospital following a suspected hit and run in Kensal Green.

Police were called to Scrubs Lane near to the junction with Hythe Road at 1.50am on July 12 following a report of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 28-year-old e-scooter rider with serious injuries, Scotland Yard said.

The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation into the collision is under way.

A Met spokesperson said: "It is believed that the e-scooter had been involved in a collision with a black vehicle, possibly a hatchback, which failed to stop at the scene.

"The vehicle may have sustained damage to the front number plate area."

The #A219 Scrubs Lane stays closed from Hythe Road to Waldo Road as investigations continue.

Motorists can expect queues on A404 past Kensal Green station, and there's the added closure of A404 Craven Park further contributing to delays.

The 220 bus route is also on diversion.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about what took place should call 0208 543 5157.

Alternatively call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC. Witnesses are asked to quote CAD 853/12July.