158 homes to be build near Central Middlesex Hospital

An artist impression of how the towers could look - Credit: Durkan

Work is set to begin on 158 homes near Central Middlesex Hospital, two years after planning permission was obtained.

Housebuilder Durkan is poised to start work on the Central Way project, which was previously home to a call centre and storage facility.

The four new buildings will range from six to 15 storeys in height.

The Old Refectory Building on site, an older brick building once part of the hospital, will also be retained and fully refurbished.

Durkan has been appointed to deliver the project by Wembley-based housing association Network Homes.

A balcony outside one of the flat blocks. - Credit: Durkan

Tim Carpenter, managing director for construction at Durkan, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver this project, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with Network Homes, with whom we’ve been building homes for more than 20 years.

“This scheme is particularly exciting and is a key part of a wider regeneration plan for Old Oak and Park Royal, an area set for major positive change and to become a transport hub where High Speed 2 will meet Crossrail.

“Importantly, these homes will be offered as ‘London affordable rent’ and shared ownership, helping local people get onto the housing ladder – something that’s more important than ever amid rising property prices.”

The new development will offer a range of one, two and three-bedrooms homes.

Mr Carpenter added: “New communal green spaces will be created too, including a large central square with trees, landscaping and pathways for people to enjoy.

“Wildflower bio roofs will sit on top of three of the development’s buildings, incorporated to support local wildlife.”

Durkan has said the development is designed to minimise energy consumption and be highly sustainable. “Solar panels, air source heat pumps and low energy LED lighting throughout have all been incorporated into the scheme to achieve this,” a statement added.

David Gooch, executive director for development at Network Homes, said it is part of efforts to increase the number of affordable homes on offer to 1,000 by 2023.

He added: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Durkan and delighted to see this exciting project get underway.