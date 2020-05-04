Search

Dudden Hill councillor ‘deeply sorry’ for posting antisemitic video to a community support WhatsApp group

PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 May 2020

Cllr Aslam Choudry, Dudden Hill Labour

Cllr Aslam Choudry, Dudden Hill Labour

Archant

A Dudden Hill councillor has said he is “deeply sorry” for posting an antisemitic video in a community WhatsApp group.

Cllr Aslam Choudry sparked anger after posting a clip of a discussion that took place on the Real Face television channel.

He immediately left the Mutual Aid Covid-19 group following a backlash by members.

The former mayor, who is the vice chair of Brent Council’s audit and standards advisory committee, told this paper he is sorry for the “hurt and offence” he caused.

He said it was “an accident” and he is “seeking to undertake training on antisemitism” after an article appeared in the Jewish Chronicle.

“As you may have seen reported in the media, I recently shared an antisemitic video in a WhatsApp group,” he said.

“This video promotes appalling antisemitic tropes falsely claiming that Jewish people control America. This is not only untrue, it is racist and unacceptable.

“I am so deeply sorry for sharing this link. I shared the link by accident and when colleagues pointed out that it was an extremely offensive video, I deleted it and apologised.

You may also want to watch:

“I am so sorry for the hurt and offence I have caused and I will be seeking to undertake training on antisemitism.”

The presenters on the clip are heard discussing which groups cannot be criticised in America, adding: “You are not allowed to discuss the power of the Israeli lobby in America. It’s proof right there, that’s who is controlling free speech in this country.”

One member of the WhatsApp group wrote: “There is no place for a person like that in this group. I no longer want to be associated with this group if he remains in it. Can he please be removed.”

Then another added: “The views expressed in the video (which I have had the unpleasant experience of viewing) are repulsive in the extreme.

“I’m shocked and appalled to find yet more labour antisemitism. I really thought our local councillors were better than that.”

Cllr Choudry then “left” the group.

As previously reported in this paper in 2016 a post appeared on Cllr Choudry’s Facebook page that carried the caption “Zionists are even worse than animals”.

The Labour Party is understood to have suspended Cllr Choudry.

A spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate action is taken. We cannot comment on individual complaints.”

