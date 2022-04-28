Ducklings rescued after mysteriously appearing at Brent Town Hall

The orphaned ducklings have been rescued after a strange turn of events - Credit: Luke Denton

A brood of ducklings were rescued after they mysteriously turned up on the balcony of a London town hall.

Brent Council officers were shocked to discover a group of newly hatched ducklings perched on the civic centre last week.

It was unclear how they had got there, and their mother was nowhere to be found. Wildlife experts suggested they might have been laid even higher up, mimicking the practice of placing eggs on cliffs to keep them away from predators, before falling onto the balcony below. They added ducklings are “robust” and built to survive such falls.

The box - where the ducklings were seen - Credit: Luke Denton

After the ducklings had been discovered, Brent Council officer Alistair Senior got in touch with a wildlife rescue centre, which said it would take care of them. Alistair said: “I’m not one to duck a tricky task.

"When I heard that there was a group of ducklings on the balcony of Brent Civic Centre, I flew into action to help them to safety.

“In natural environments, some ducks lay their eggs on cliff tops to protect their young from predators – we think that’s why they like to come to the roof of Brent Civic Centre because it’s high up and safe from urban foxes.

“The ducklings were a long way from water and had sadly lost their mum, so the brood was pretty vulnerable to predators.

"I collected them from the balcony and got in touch with a nearby wildlife rescue centre who were happy to take them. I drove them there the same day, where they were rehomed and will be well cared for.”

The operation was supported by the council’s pest control team, which also acts in animal welfare where necessary.

If ducklings are found with their mother, they are usually taken to the nearest safe water habitat. If not, they are handed to rescue experts as ducklings are unlikely to survive without extra care.

Brent Council added that anyone who comes across abandoned ducks or ducklings should contact the RSPCA or the RSPB.