Mayhew’s new patron Duchess of Sussex visits the Kensal Green animal charity

PUBLISHED: 14:55 17 January 2019

The Duchess of Sussex meets a Jack Russell called Minnie during her visit to Mayhew as new patron. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex meets a Jack Russell called Minnie during her visit to Mayhew as new patron. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA Wire

A blooming Duchess of Sussex cuddled pups on her first visit to a Kensal Green animal charity.

The Duchess of Sussex meets Mayhew staff. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA WireThe Duchess of Sussex meets Mayhew staff. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA Wire

Megan made her first official visit to the Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, yesterday after becoming its patron last week.

The mum-to-be, whose baby is reportedly due at the “end of April or May”, was there to hear more about the charity’s various initiatives, from community engagement to international projects.

During the visit the Duchess met Mayhew chief Caroline Yates, Mayhew staff and volunteers and also community members who have been helped by the charity.

Ms Yates said they were “delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Sussex to Mayhew” adding: “The Duchess has spent many years championing animal welfare, and we are honoured to have our charity represented by such a passionate patron.”

The Duchess of Sussex meets Wully Struthers and his staffies Azzy and Gallis during a visit to Mayhew. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA WireThe Duchess of Sussex meets Wully Struthers and his staffies Azzy and Gallis during a visit to Mayhew. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/PA Wire

On a tour of the premises Megan learned about the different projects run by the including animal therapy visits, work with homeless people and their pets, animal welfare schemes such as the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) programme, and international projects including dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

She met Roobarb, a collie mix dog who is part of the Therapaws team. Mayhew has 50 teams dogs and owners who visit care homes, hospitals and hospices in 11 London boroughs promoting the human and animal bond and bringing companionship well-being and joy to patients.

Wully Struthers who was with his two dogs Azzy and Gallis explained how he was looked after under the charity’s Pet Refuge scheme when the three of them were homeless and needed to access rehab.

She then visited the cattery and discovered how Mayhew staff work to control the feral cat colony in London through its TNR programme.

She passed through the community vet clinic which offers free and low cost vaccinations and treatment to animals and owners in need.

The Duchess finished her visit with cuddles from Minnie, a Jack Russell Terrier puppy who is shortly going to be available for adoption, and Foxy – a Pomeranian who has just found a permanent home.

Following the visit the Royals official twitter account @KensingtonRoyal urged people to “do something amazing and support the work of @Mayhew”.

Ms Yates added: “We look forward to working even closely with The Duchess and hope that, together, we can help even more animals and people.”

Visit themayhew.org/get-involved

