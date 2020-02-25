Brent Borough of Culture 2020: HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Kilburn

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visits Kilburn as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020. Picture: Brent 2020 Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

The Duchess of Cornwall popped into Kilburn last week to celebrate the "Borough of Cultures" as part of royal visit to Brent.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall enjoying performances on her visit to Kilburn Picture: Brent 2020 Camilla Duchess of Cornwall enjoying performances on her visit to Kilburn Picture: Brent 2020

HRH Camilla, 72, visited the The Granville in Carlton Vale and the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn High Road last Wednesday (February 19).

The wife of HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, spent the day meeting community groups and young people involved in Brent's London Borough of Culture (LBOC) 2020 programme.

First stop was The Granville where she enjoyed performances from local Irish and Albanian dance groups and Just-Ori, a poet who grew up on the South Kilburn estate, who recited a poem about his home borough.

Beirne Francis of Newman Catholic College, In Harlesden Road, Willesden, was among teachers who met the royal visitor.

Dancers perform for Camilla Duchess of Cornwall on her visit to Kilburn as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020. Picture: Brent 2020 Dancers perform for Camilla Duchess of Cornwall on her visit to Kilburn as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020. Picture: Brent 2020

She explained the ABC of Brent, a learning resource created in collaboration with LBOC to keep arts and culture alive for young people.

The Duchess also had the opportunity to see businesses and organisations based at the centre and speak to entrepreneurs.

British International Education Association (BIEA), which is based at the centre, showed the Duchess its marine sculpture made entirely of recycled plastic and explained a national youth competition it held on plastic waste.

Later at the Kiln Theatre HRH Camilla learned about the Kiln Youth Theatre and The Agency social change project, offered by theatre staff.

She also met the cast of Kiln Theatre's latest production Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu.

The London Borough of Culture Award 'puts culture at the heart of local communities', and aims to inspire the potential of young people and bring Londoners together.

The award was set up by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2017.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent, said: "The local community are the building blocks of Brent's LBOC 2020 programme and have been involved since the very start of the process.

"It was fantastic to see so many young and local people who have worked so hard, with such passion, to bring the LBOC 2020 programme to life, sharing their stories and experiences with the Duchess of Cornwall."