Duchess of Cornwall visits Wembley Vaccination Centre
- Credit: @ClarenceHouse
The Duchess of Cornwall popped into Wembley Park on a visit to its vaccination centre.
HRH Camilla, 73, visited Wembley Vaccination Centre in Fulton Road on February 24 to meet and thank volunteers.
The centre, run by the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, has vaccinated more than 16,000 local people since it opened on January 18.
In March 2020, NHS England commissioned the Royal Voluntary Service, of which HRH Camilla is president, and GoodSAM (Good Smartphone Activated Medics) to deliver the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme to support those in need.
A spokesperson for the Royal Voluntary Service said they were "incredibly grateful to our president, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall" for visiting the centre.
"A big thank you to the Duchess of Cornwall for visiting, and to all our amazing volunteers; we truly appreciate the continued efforts during the pandemic and as the vaccination programme moves forward."