Drunk speeding motorist jailed for six years for killing mini cab driver in Kensal Rise

A drunk and drugged driver who killed a mini cab motorist in Kensal Rise has been jailed for six years.

Jaskaren Dayal was driving his Mercedes E220 car at 76mph along Chamberlayne Road's 30mph zone when he crashed into Anwar Ali.

The 47-year-old was found to be over the drink and drug drive limit.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday (May 2) to six years in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for eight years.

He is also required to sit an extended retest when he is released.

The court heard that in the early hours of January 6 2018, Dayal had been drinking at a friend's house when he decided to go to an off licence in Kensal Rise.

Dayal visited the store and withdrew cash before making his way back into his Mercedes E220 car, along Chamberlayne Road.

Witnesses saw him driving at excess speed, reaching 76mph in a 30mph just before he collided with another vehicle driven by 55-year-old Anwar Ali.

Cab driver Mr Ali, from Stoke Newington, was stationary in his Mercedes C180 for his work waiting to turn right from Chamberlayne Road when he was hit by Dayal.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Dayal, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury before going into custody.

He was charged by postal requisition in March this year.

He pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court April 5.

Det Con Rob Simpson, of the Met's collision unit, said: “This was an awful incident in which the actions of an irresponsible man resulted in the death of an innocent man going about his work.

“There was simply no justification for the way Dayal was driving; as a result, it meant that the victim, Mr Anwar Ali, did not stand a chance.

“Dayal will quite rightly spend a significant amount of time now in prison, but this will be of little comfort to Mr Anwar's family, who continue to grieve for his untimely loss.”