Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google Archant

A pensioner has died after a collision in Colindale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, in his 80s, passed away after two vehicles collided in Hyde Estate Road, NW9.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Police confirmed: "Police were called to a two vehicle collision on Hyde Estate Rd, just before 21:00hrs on Saturday, 29 February.

"A driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, died at the scene."

Scotland Yard said next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There have been no arrests yet, and enquiries as to the circumstances continue.