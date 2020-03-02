Search

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

PUBLISHED: 08:26 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 02 March 2020

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

A pensioner has died after a collision in Colindale.

The man, in his 80s, passed away after two vehicles collided in Hyde Estate Road, NW9.

The Met Police confirmed: "Police were called to a two vehicle collision on Hyde Estate Rd, just before 21:00hrs on Saturday, 29 February.

"A driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, died at the scene."

Scotland Yard said next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There have been no arrests yet, and enquiries as to the circumstances continue.

