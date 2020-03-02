Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle
A pensioner has died after a collision in Colindale.
The man, in his 80s, passed away after two vehicles collided in Hyde Estate Road, NW9.
The Met Police confirmed: "Police were called to a two vehicle collision on Hyde Estate Rd, just before 21:00hrs on Saturday, 29 February.
"A driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, died at the scene."
Scotland Yard said next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
There have been no arrests yet, and enquiries as to the circumstances continue.