Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after 'fight' in Kenton

PUBLISHED: 13:19 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 01 November 2019

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Two men were rushed to hospital with stab wounds and a third injured after a "gang fight" in Kenton.

Double stabbing in Kenton. Picture: David NathanDouble stabbing in Kenton. Picture: David Nathan

Emergency services were called to Westglade Court last night to reports of a man having been attacked.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found with a stab injury to his head, Scotland Yard said.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed in the hand.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic to the scene, as well as a first responder in a car.

"We treated three patients at the scene and took them to hospital."

Police said the men had "non life-threatening injuries".

A member of the Friends of Woodcock Park, which borders the road, said:

"We've been actively trying to get a stronger police presence in the park for many months. We've been banging on about problems to the council and police for many months but no-one is listening.

"Just because these things happen it doesn't mean it's acceptable. Something needs to be done."

Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 7176/31OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

