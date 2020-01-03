Family and friends of the late Dame Betty donated £200 to Harlesden's Salvation Army

Friends and family of a much loved community and charity icon who died in 2018 presented a cheque of £200 to The Salvation Army in Harlesden in her memory.

Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye on her way to dine with the royal couple today. Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye on her way to dine with the royal couple today.

Dame Betty Asafu-Adjaye, founder of the Mission Dine Club (MDC), died in 2018 aged 72.

Known by all as a tireless charity giver, Ghanaian born Dame Betty was honoured for her services in 2017, the first black woman to hold the title.

Captain Kook Hwan Rho, of the Salvation Army, in Manor Park Road, received the cheque from Dame Betty's daughter Harriet Cofie, MDC trustee Guidane Rose and supporter Awula Serwah.

He said that the donation will go towards feeding and sheltering homeless people in the charity's building on Thursdays from the beginning of this year.

Dame Betty set up the MDC in 1985 from the kitchen of her small flat in St Raphael's Estate to take care of older people.

With funding from the Conservative party and help from the National Lottery she was able grow her charity taking the lease of a plot of land in Fry Road in 1996.

She built a community centre on the site believing it to be a permanent home and held lunch clubs, social events and hospital visits for the borough's most vulnerable people.

The council demolished the building in 2011, saying the site was needed for a school expansion.

With no permanent base, for the next seven years she travelled from place to place by bus and on foot to offer people home and hospital visits, winning the support of many organisation and charities.

A chance meeting with the Euphorium Bakery in Hampstead in 2011, allowed her to continue her missionary work delivering bread and cakes to Brent's most vulnerable residents.

She also shared her collection slot with The Salvation Army.

In 2016 she was recognised at the 18th annual Gathering of Africa's Best awards

Ms Serwah who's also co-ordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens and community group BTWSC (Beyond The Will Smith Challenge), added: "Dame Betty had a beautiful smile that could light up a room. She was a kind hearted person who cared about the community, and put others before herself.

Her life was about giving, and the virtues she inculcated included humility and gratitude."