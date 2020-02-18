Dollis Hill puppeteer launches crowdfunder to bring his Rogue Element TV pilot to life

Josh Macrow has launched a crowdfunder to make puppet films

A Dollis Hill puppeteer has launched a crowdfunder to bring his creations to a mainstream audience.

Josh Macrow with a puppet Josh Macrow with a puppet

Josh Macrow is working on a science fiction action adventure called Rogue Element and needs the public's help to get it on air.

The 20-year-old, who lives in Burnley Road, is currently a student at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and is working on a puppetry TV pilot for his final project.

He is hoping to raise £1,500 to access all the practical effects "to help bring the story to life".

"Rogue Element is a tale about an alien called Jaggofass who crashes to earth and gets up to some antics," he said.

"It's a fun-filled action adventure with alien puppets but the pilot also hints at more complex themes.

"For example the evil warrior race that chase our protagonist are horribly mutated underneath their amour due to a society driven by greed and performance enhancing drugs."

Josh launched his own company JJ Puppets in 2017 and has performed "hundreds of puppet shows for public events and parties".

It was a passion borne within him on the cusp of becoming a teenager.

"At age 12 my mother dragged me along to a puppetry workshop against my will," he said.

"Once I was there I fell in love with the art form.

"It was the ability to be able to perform so many different characters and creatures as through a puppet you can be anyone or anything."

He added: "I am interested in puppetry as I enjoy telling stories through movement, performing in front of audiences."

His goal with the television pilot is to expand his practice so he can make more productions in the future.

"I am currently working with several professional puppeteers to help me bring the story to life.

"It is the perfect project to mingle with those doing what I want to do, and learn in detail what the wondrous world of television puppetry is like," he said.

"My ultimate goal with the project is to help me springboard into the puppetry industry and pursue the career in a full time capacity."

For more information and to donate go to indiegogo.com/projects/rogue-element-a-puppetry-tv-pilot