Rogue Dollis Hill landlord starts complying with licencing law after stung with £15,000 fine

Ansar Choudhry outside his Denzil Road private rental home. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A rogue landlord who was slapped with a £15,000 fine for cramming 16 people into his three-bed property in Dollis Hill says he has turned over a new leaf.

Fomer rogue landord Ansar Choudhry rented out his garden shed to tenants. Picture: Brent Council Fomer rogue landord Ansar Choudhry rented out his garden shed to tenants. Picture: Brent Council

Ansar Choudhry was fined after Brent's enforcement team raided his converted, three-bedroom semi-detached house in Denzil Road in June.

Council officers found 16 tenants crammed inside, including three people living in the shed he was renting out in the back garden.

Since he was issued with a civil penalty notice for failing to licence his HMO, Mr Choudhry has been working with the council to comply with licensing regulations.

"There were no fire extinguishers or fire blankets in the property before, but now I have put these in," Mr Choudhry said.

Ansar Choudhry rental property in Dollis Hill was raided by Brent's enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council Ansar Choudhry rental property in Dollis Hill was raided by Brent's enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

"Every tenant has a tenancy agreement and the gas, electric and emergency certificates are on display in the hall.

"I have put in a fire alarm system and fire doors.

"There are also two ovens, two kitchen sinks and two hobs between ten tenants, and a new carpet on the stairs."

Mr Choudhry, who lives in High Wycombe, said no more tenants will be housed in the shed after the three people living in it moved out.

"I feel more relaxed now," he said. "I am doing everything I can for the safety of the tenants.

"Brent Council is protecting us as landlords through the licensing laws.

"I want to cooperate with the council and do whatever is necessary because that will benefit me too."

Spencer Randolph, Brent Council's head of private housing services, said: "It's good to see that as a consequence of the action taken by my enforcement officers, Mr Choudhry has now improved his property and that his tenants are living in a safer home.

"A HMO licence helps to protect tenants' safety and standard of living in the private rented sector and I would urge all landlords who are letting out shared accommodation to apply for a licence now.

"We know there are HMOs out there that are still not licensed. Our message to landlords is: don't wait until it's too late.

"Apply online for a licence today or risk getting a hefty fine, and even a criminal record."