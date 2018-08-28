Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

PUBLISHED: 13:44 15 January 2019

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Jonathan Goldberg

Confusion – and anger – surrounds a mystery bid to add 16 extra flats to an already controversial Dollis Hill development.

Neighbours were stunned to receive a letter at the weekend telling them of new plans for Gladstone Parade set out not by current site developer City and Suburban Homes but by a fresh name altogether.

It was UD Gladstone Ltd, which has applied to build 54 flats on the Edgware Road site. It claims a condition in the original planning permission, stipulating a handful of affordable homes should be built alongside the private flats, made the entire plan “unviable”.

Brent Council originally gave City and Suburban Homes the green light to demolish all existing buildings and garages on the site and build a five-storey building with 38 flats, retail space and a pub on the ground floor in June 2017.

Even then, of those 38 flats, only 10 were earmarked for “affordable” rents.

Highly popular retailers were evicted from the 1920s parade in April including Skippers Fish and Chip shop, San Monique hairdressers – which has been going for 50 years – and the General Convenience store, which sat on the corner for 60 years.

But now a totally different company, UD Gladstone Limited, has put in a fresh application, following pre application talks with Brent Council on August 3.

In its planning statement, written up by Lichfields UK, it said: “With regard to the provision of affordable housing, [...] scheme viability is challenging.”

Even more confusingly, Brent Council signed off a section 106 agreement relating to a levy associated with the original proposals, by the first applicant, on December 18 – the day after UD Gladstone put in its own plans.

Alison Hopkins, of Dollis Hill Residents’ Association, said: “This application stinks. The original application was bad enough.

“When did [the site] change hands and how come the section 106 agreement was signed off in December, by which time the developer had sold the site off?”

She criticised developers for trying to “squeeze more flats in”.

A council spokesperson said: “Developers often choose to amend their schemes when they have planning permission and may discuss various options on the same site.” He did not explain why two separate developers were now apparently working on plans for the same site.

If the new scheme is accepted by officers it will go to the planning committee, he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

McClaren insists he remains proud of QPR despite being beaten on trip to the Blades

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Neasden man gets suspended prison sentence for smuggling Bluetooth earpiece into Ilford driving theory test

Mohammed Hajiloe, aged 50, of Lansdowne Road, Neasden, was caught using a Bluetooth headset to cheat his way through his driving theory test. Photo: DVSA

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Smith ecstatic with Hendon’s shock win at Hitchin

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Preview: Approaching Empty, Kiln Theatre, Kilburn

APPROACHING EMPTY by Ishy Din ; Rehearsals ; Directed by Pooja Ghai ; Kiln Theatre ; London UK ; 12 December 2018 ; Credit and copyright: Helen Murray

CRICKET: Middlesex CCC award captain and loyal servant Dawid Malan a testimonial as the highly-respected batsman signs new long term deal

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists