Search

Advanced search

Ark Elvin's Diya Bhojani wins Brent's regional Jack Petchey 'Speak Out' Challenge!

PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 February 2020

Brent's Jack Petchy Speak Out winner Diya Bhojani, centre, with Tiffany Dwamena andnAmy Ferizoli and Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent. Picture:Tony Preece

Brent's Jack Petchy Speak Out winner Diya Bhojani, centre, with Tiffany Dwamena andnAmy Ferizoli and Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent. Picture:Tony Preece

Tony Preece

An Ark Elvin Academy pupil has been crowned Brent's public speaker of the year with her speech about appreciating parents.

Brent's Jack Petchy Speak Out winner Diya Bhojani. Picture:Tony PreeceBrent's Jack Petchy Speak Out winner Diya Bhojani. Picture:Tony Preece

Diya Bhojani has scooped £100, a semi-final place and the chance to win £5,000 in Jack Petchey's "Speak Out" Challenge! final.

You may also want to watch:

The 15-year-old won over judges with her speech called Appreciation which included the line: "We're so busy growing up that we forget that they're also growing old".

She said after the event on January 22: "I was shocked to hear my name called. I'm grateful for my voice to have been heard".

Crest Academy pupil Amy Ferizoli, 15, came second with her Money Talks speech and Tiffany Dwamena, 15, from St Gregory's Catholic Science College, where the regional final was held, came third with her "Confessions of a master procrastinator."

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent, said: "It has been an amazing evening, seeing the young people in Brent speak with so much confidence. Incredible performance from them all."

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

TfL offers apology and refund for Jubilee and Metropolitan Line users stranded after train broke down in Neasden

File photo date 04/10/10 of a general view of signage at a tube station in London
Drive 24