Ark Elvin's Diya Bhojani wins Brent's regional Jack Petchey 'Speak Out' Challenge!

Brent's Jack Petchy Speak Out winner Diya Bhojani, centre, with Tiffany Dwamena andnAmy Ferizoli and Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent. Picture:Tony Preece Tony Preece

An Ark Elvin Academy pupil has been crowned Brent's public speaker of the year with her speech about appreciating parents.

Diya Bhojani has scooped £100, a semi-final place and the chance to win £5,000 in Jack Petchey's "Speak Out" Challenge! final.

The 15-year-old won over judges with her speech called Appreciation which included the line: "We're so busy growing up that we forget that they're also growing old".

She said after the event on January 22: "I was shocked to hear my name called. I'm grateful for my voice to have been heard".

Crest Academy pupil Amy Ferizoli, 15, came second with her Money Talks speech and Tiffany Dwamena, 15, from St Gregory's Catholic Science College, where the regional final was held, came third with her "Confessions of a master procrastinator."

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent, said: "It has been an amazing evening, seeing the young people in Brent speak with so much confidence. Incredible performance from them all."