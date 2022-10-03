News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Gallery

Thousands enjoy spectacular Wembley Diwali celebration

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:14 AM October 3, 2022
Celebrating Diwali on stage in Wembley Park

Celebrating Diwali on stage in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Thousands enjoyed a Diwali celebration in Wembley on Saturday (October 1).

Wembley Park hosted the event ahead of the Hindu festival of lights (October 3).

It featured The Odissi Dancers and the The Bollywood Dancers, as well as performers from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Neasden Temple.

A spokesperson for the temple said ahead of the event: "The underlying message, as inspired by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, is one of unity and togetherness, and we hope, in the true spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, our performances of traditional Indian dance, music and arts will help to light up the borough and bring people of all backgrounds and faiths together.”

Drummers from the Dhol Foundation at Wembley Park

Drummers from the Dhol Foundation at Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

A grand finale feature drummers and bhangra dancers from the Dhol Foundation, supporting the Diwali lantern parade down Wembley Park Boulevard and Olympic Way to Boxpark Wembley. 

Following the parade, Boxpark will host acts such as Juggy D and DJ Simz.

Looking out over the crowd at the Diwali event in Wembley Park 

Looking out over the crowd at the Diwali event in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Wembley Park's Diwali celebration

Wembley Park's Diwali celebration - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Dancing in front of Wembley Stadium for Diwali

Dancing in front of Wembley Stadium for Diwali - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

The Diwali event in Wembley Park

The Diwali event in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Wembley News
Brent News
West London News

Don't Miss

The Dollis Hill development site

Housing News

More than 1,800 homes proposed for two sites

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Tyler Roberts, QPR

Match Report

Quickfire brace helps QPR get better of Bristol City

PA Sport

Logo Icon
NFL London

NFL to stage events in London ahead of 2022 Games

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
JD Wetherspoon's The Angel, in Islington

Pubs

10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon