Thousands enjoy spectacular Wembley Diwali celebration

Gallery

Thousands enjoyed a Diwali celebration in Wembley on Saturday (October 1).

Wembley Park hosted the event ahead of the Hindu festival of lights (October 3).

It featured The Odissi Dancers and the The Bollywood Dancers, as well as performers from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Neasden Temple.

A spokesperson for the temple said ahead of the event: "The underlying message, as inspired by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, is one of unity and togetherness, and we hope, in the true spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, our performances of traditional Indian dance, music and arts will help to light up the borough and bring people of all backgrounds and faiths together.”

Drummers from the Dhol Foundation at Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

A grand finale feature drummers and bhangra dancers from the Dhol Foundation, supporting the Diwali lantern parade down Wembley Park Boulevard and Olympic Way to Boxpark Wembley.

Following the parade, Boxpark will host acts such as Juggy D and DJ Simz.

Looking out over the crowd at the Diwali event in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Wembley Park's Diwali celebration - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Dancing in front of Wembley Stadium for Diwali - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park