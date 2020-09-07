Search

Broken lift leaves disabled Neasden woman still in ‘lockdown’

PUBLISHED: 09:56 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 07 September 2020

Corinne Dover in her Neasden flat with a broken lift. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Corinne Dover in her Neasden flat with a broken lift. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

A disabled mum has slammed her housing provider for not fixing a lift in her Neasden block for more than a month.

Corinne Dover is “losing her cool” with Catalyst Housing after being left housebound in her first floor flat in Claygate Court, Blackbird Hill since July.

Ms Dover, who suffers from scoliosis and diabetes and walks with a stick, said: “I’ve had enough. I was in lockdown because of coronavirus for too long and now I feel I’m still in lockdown.”

Following intervention from this paper, the housing association has said it will place Ms Dover in alternative accommodation while parts are found to repair the lift.

The 40-year-old, who has a 17-year-old daughter, is unable to walk down the 10 or so steps from her home and a further dozen “steep” stairs to the car park.

“I’ve been threatening Catalyst with the paper and still they did nothing,” she said previously.

“I’m diabetic and if the doctor says I need to go to the hospital, I can’t go. I’m supposed to take blood tests but I can’t go because I can’t take the stairs.

“I speak to a lady at Catalyst and she can’t give me an answer and puts me through to another person and nothing changes.”

Catalyst called her on September 2 to tell her they would temporarily place her in a hotel.

“They better put us somewhere nice with a separate room for my daughter,” Ms Dover said. “Catalyst has inconvenienced me a lot.”

A spokesperson for Catalyst Housing said they are “sorry” Ms Dover has been unable to leave her flat while the lift has been out of order.

They added: “Our residents’ safety is our priority. We have been in contact with Ms Dover and are working with her to understand the support she needs and find temporary alternative accommodation for her and her daughter.

“We are aware that the lift at Claygate Court has been out of order for several weeks and we’re working with our contractor to bring the lift back into operation as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, the contractor has not been able to attend as quickly as we anticipated due to a number of factors including obtaining the parts needed, and we apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this has caused.”

