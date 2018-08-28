Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Learn how to market your business online at our free Digital Decoded sessions

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 18 January 2019

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Our free Digital Decoded marketing seminars return next month following last year’s successful initiative.

An Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARSAn Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

The practical digital marketing sessions are designed to help local businesses – from entrepreneurs to owners of SMEs – to get their heads around the fast moving digital world.

The Archant-led seminars will be held at the Holiday Inn at Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre on Tuesday February 5 at 12am with the session repeated at 4pm.

And for those unable to make that date we are doing it all again the following day on Wednesday February 6 at the CEME Conference Centre, Marsh Way, Rainham, RM13 8EU.

Jermaine Cayenne, group field sales manager, will be running the sessions.

He said: “Not every business owner has access to marketing advice, especially when it comes to strategic digital marketing and advertising.

“These sessions are really aimed at SMEs, the entrepreneur struggling to get recognised online or a small business owner wanting to drive their business forward and compete in a crowded marketplace.

“We had great feedback from last year’s Digital Decoded seminars so we thought we would do it all again.

“It’s completely free and could set you on the path to success. What have you got to lose? Sign up today.”

Attendees will be taught everything from the power of websites and search engine optimisation (SEO) to online display advertising and use of video. They will help lay the foundations of an appropriate – and cost-effective – digital marketing plan.

Find out more and book your free place at archanthub.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

Beirut Nights in Park Royal. Picture: Google

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

#includeImage($article, 225)

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR get injury boosts ahead of Preston game

Angel Rangel could return for Queens Park Rangers in February (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone set for welcome fitness boost as Wilkinson aims to get one over old club

David Pratt celebrates his second goal of the game for Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (pic: DFinillPhotography)

‘Buzz Lightyear’ gang leader from Wembley Park jailed for drug dealing

Perry Allen-Thomas. Picture: Met Police

Approaching Empty review: Kiln Theatre, Kilburn

APPROACHING EMPTY by Ishy Din; Credit and copyright: Helen Murray

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Teen guilty of manslaughter after killing sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’ who was hiding in the garage

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists