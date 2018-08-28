Search

Design competition launched for Harlesden’s artists to create banners for all to see

PUBLISHED: 09:57 09 January 2019

Rev Leao Neto chair of Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum launches the design competition

Archant

Would you like to see your artwork flying high on Harlesden’s lampposts for all to see?

Harlesden Neighbhourhood Forum (HNF) has launched a competition for creatives to submit unique designs inspired by Harlesden and the theme ‘journeys’.

The competition is open to all local individuals or groups, especially young people, to think about the theme and get involved.

The finished banners will be showcased along routes to the High Street and top three artists will also win shopping

vouchers worth £125, £50 and £25.

HNF chair Rev Leao Neto said: “This community led project was born out of young people’s ideas for making the local environment more welcoming.

“It is a wonderful chance to contribute to meaningful and positive change in Harlesden through design and creativity, and great prizes too.”

Deadline for submissions is February 11.

Full information and entry requirements and forms can be found on HNF’s website harlesdenneighbourhoodforum.com/design

Design competition launched for Harlesden's artists to create banners for all to see

