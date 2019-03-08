Dead man found in a residential hallway in Harlesden

Dead man's body found in property hallway in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Police are investigating the 'unexplained' death of man whose body was found in a residential hallway in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Church Road at 3.30pm on Wednesday (Aug 14) to reports of a deceased male in the communal area of a property owned by housing association Catalyst.

Enquiries continue to establish his identity and inform his next-of-kin.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the North West Area's CID are investigating and the Met's murder squad officers have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: "At this early stage in the investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained."

A Catalyst spokesperson added: "We won't be providing any comment at this time, as this is an active police investigation. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4602/14AUG or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.