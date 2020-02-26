Man found dead in Willesden Green is being treated as 'unexplained but non-suspicious'
PUBLISHED: 07:59 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 26 February 2020
A body found in a Willesden Green street is being treated as 'unexplained but non-suspicious' by police.
Officers and ambulance crews were called at 7.15am on February 23 to reports of a man found unresponsive on Cranhurst Road.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "At this stage his death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.
"A file has been passed to the coroner."