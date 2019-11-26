Video

Man's dead body found in communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden

Police are dealing with an unexplained death in Neasden after a man's body was found at the back of a property.

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Officers were called to Lovett Way in St Raphael's Estate at 8.15am yesterday.

A body had been found in a communal area at the back of the premises, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended and a man was declared dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have not been informed."

A forensic scene was in place.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances of the man's death.