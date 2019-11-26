Video
Man's dead body found in communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden
PUBLISHED: 12:04 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 26 November 2019
Archant
Police are dealing with an unexplained death in Neasden after a man's body was found at the back of a property.
A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan
Officers were called to Lovett Way in St Raphael's Estate at 8.15am yesterday.
A body had been found in a communal area at the back of the premises, Scotland Yard said.
A spokesperson said: "Officers attended and a man was declared dead at the scene.
"His next of kin have not been informed."
A forensic scene was in place.
Enquiries continue into the circumstances of the man's death.