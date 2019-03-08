Brent continues crackdown with a dawn raid on an unlicenced house in Wembley

Enforcement officers were up before dawn to carry out a raid on a house in Wembley,

Brent's enforcement officers collect evidence at a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council Brent's enforcement officers collect evidence at a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council’s licensing enforcement team raided the private rental property in Harrowdene Road this morning following a tip-off that it was an unlicenced house of multi-occupation (HMO).

Officers discovered that the ground-floor, three-bedroom flat was being illegally sublet and that a converted room off the kitchen was creating a fire escape hazard.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, cabinet member for housing, said: “It’s the law that houses in multiple occupation require a licence in Brent. Landlords and agents who fail to licence their properties could face hefty fines. Our aim is to protect residents by enforcing against substandard and dangerous living conditions.”

Brent’s enforcement team carries out unannounced visits on suspected unlicensed HMOs every week.

Rogue landlords, agents and subletters face fines of up to £30,000.