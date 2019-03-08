Search

Advanced search

Dawn Butler to stand for Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson quits

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 08 November 2019

Dawn Butler, Labour Party candidate for Brent Central, wants to replace Tom Watson as deputy leader.

Dawn Butler, Labour Party candidate for Brent Central, wants to replace Tom Watson as deputy leader.

Archant

Dawn Butler, Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Brent Central, announced she wants to become Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson's resignation.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, she said: "I've thought very carefully about who should replace Tom and after giving it some thought I will be throwing my hat in the ring.

You may also want to watch:

"I think I've got a track record of countering, holding people to account around race, equality and justice."

She added: "I have got a track record of being very supportive to our leader, Jeremy Corbyn and ensuring that the Labour Party is on the front foot. What I want to do is build on that.'

Tom Watson made the surprise announcement on Wednesday. He revealed his decision to quit as election campaigning officially got under way, saying it is the time for "a different kind of life" and the "decision is personal, not political".

Most Read

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Leocardo Loney, 83, who vanished from Wembley care home died after ‘severe failings’ by Brent Council, inquest hears

Leocardo Loney. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Most Read

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Leocardo Loney, 83, who vanished from Wembley care home died after ‘severe failings’ by Brent Council, inquest hears

Leocardo Loney. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricket: Handscomb named Middlesex captain

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Dawn Butler to stand for Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson quits

Dawn Butler, Labour Party candidate for Brent Central, wants to replace Tom Watson as deputy leader.

Bus driver from Brent ‘shared child abuse video for awareness’

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Athletics: Entries open for Track Academy Indoor Sprint Challenge

Youngsters in action at last year's Track Academy Indoor Sprint Challenge (pic Track Academy)

Southern League: Farnborough 4 Hendon 0

Chris Grace is beaten by a shot (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists