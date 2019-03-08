Dawn Butler to stand for Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson quits

Dawn Butler, Labour Party candidate for Brent Central, wants to replace Tom Watson as deputy leader. Archant

Dawn Butler, Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Brent Central, announced she wants to become Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson's resignation.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, she said: "I've thought very carefully about who should replace Tom and after giving it some thought I will be throwing my hat in the ring.

"I think I've got a track record of countering, holding people to account around race, equality and justice."

She added: "I have got a track record of being very supportive to our leader, Jeremy Corbyn and ensuring that the Labour Party is on the front foot. What I want to do is build on that.'

Tom Watson made the surprise announcement on Wednesday. He revealed his decision to quit as election campaigning officially got under way, saying it is the time for "a different kind of life" and the "decision is personal, not political".