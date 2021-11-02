News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Nobody should be at risk of violence for simply doing their job'

Dawn Butler MP, Brent Central

Published: 2:45 PM November 2, 2021
Dawn Butler's office constituency office window in High Road, Willesden, was damaged over the weeken

Dawn Butler's office constituency office window in High Road, Willesden, was damaged - Credit: Ketan Sheth

The murder of Sir David Amess was a tragic killing that should never have happened.

It made me realise that the closure of my physical office last year was the best thing I could have done for the safety of my staff and myself.    

There was so much going through my mind at that time, notably the racist threats I was receiving daily. I tried hard to create a safe working environment for my employees. It didn’t help that some Lib Dems were trying to make political capital on the closure. The safety of MPs and our staff should not be a used as a political football. 

While Sir David is the most recent victim of this violence, my dear friend Jo Cox was murdered in 2016. In 2010, Labour MP Stephen Timms was stabbed twice and in 2000, Lib Dem Nigel Jones was wounded, and his aide Andrew Pennington was tragically killed.     

Dawn Butler's advent calendar has gone digital.

Dawn Butler was forced to close her office due to attacks and abuse - Credit: Archant

I feel safe in Brent as local people know me and if anybody was to even raise their voice to me on the street, there would be somebody stepping in within minutes. But it is a sad reality that threats, abuse, racism and even physical attacks are daily occurrences for MPs, especially myself.   

So, when I first heard the devastating news about Sir David Amess dying, I remembered moments like the attack on me on the train, and attacks at my office like it was yesterday.  The news was chilling.  

Absolutely nobody, regardless of their profession or political views, should be at risk of violence for simply doing their job. 

I also must thank the police who have supported me and my office during these many challenges. 

We must keep our democracy alive by learning to disagree with each other – without resorting to violence or threats.  

Meanwhile I still continue to hold advice surgeries. Please email dawnbutlermpoffice@parliament.uk to book an appointment.

Dawn Butler (Lab) is MP for Brent Central.

