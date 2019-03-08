Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dawn Butler MP warns 'chaotic Brexit' putting jobs and investment at risk in Brent

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 23 May 2019

Dawn Butler MP on a visit McVities factory in 2018. Picture: Grahame Larter

Dawn Butler MP on a visit McVities factory in 2018. Picture: Grahame Larter

Archant

The prospect of a chaotic Brexit is putting skilled manufacturing jobs and millions of pounds of investment in Brent Central's local economy at risk, its MP has warned.

More than 6,000 people are employed in manufacturing works within Dawn Butler MP's constituency, according to figures from the GMB union, with wages worth an estimated £284m every year.

The industry also supports an additional 10,800 jobs in Brent Central's wider economy, including the supply chain.

Ms Butler, who in June visited the McVities Factory in Harlesden, said the Labour Party was "campaigning to ensure we continue to support British manufacturing and take a chaotic Brexit off the table."

Labour's shadow women & equalities secretary added: "These figures show what is at stake in the European elections. Manufacturing is a crucial part of Brent's local economy - it is too valuable to risk throwing away through a chaotic Tory Brexit and our local community will be badly affected.

"We are blessed in Brent to have the manufacturing hub Park Royal, the largest business park in the UK, which not only supply's one third of all food consumed in London but provides tens of thousands of jobs for the local community.

You may also want to watch:

"We must do our upmost to protect these jobs, many companies are already beginning to feel the adverse effects of Brexit."

One in five manufacturing employers plan on cutting jobs after Brexit, according to a 2018 survey, and the Bank of England recently warned that in the past months "investment intentions fell sharply in manufacturing, mostly due to Brexit uncertainty."

This week British Steel has gone into liquidation and chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire has fallen into administration with more than 25,000 jobs at risk.

Jude Brimble, GMB national secretary for manufacturing, said: "The prospect of a chaotic Brexit is sending a chill throughout manufacturing.

"We have already seen job losses and paused investment in foundational industries such as food manufacturing, car production and ceramics.

"The situation will only get worse if we end up with a rushed and disorderly Brexit.

"That's why it is vital that politicians from all parties rule out a no-deal Brexit that would be devastating for our manufacturing and export industries."

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Latest from the Kilburn Times

New QPR assistant manager Banfield excited to get to work

New Queens Park Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield (right) previously spent 20 years working in various roles for Arsenal (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Wealdstone sign Beckles-Richards from Wingate & Finchley

Reece Beccles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricklewood Boxing Club host final dinner show of season

(From left) Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi (pic: Cricklewood BC)

Kher expects another tough test for Acton at North London

Acton leave the pitch following their victory at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen’s Park recovering in hospital with ‘non life-threatening’ injuries

London Air Ambulance crew called to stabbing in Queen's Park. Picture: @MPSBarnet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists