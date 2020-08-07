Search

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

PUBLISHED: 16:52 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 07 August 2020

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Archant

Dawn Butler MP has said she is “honoured” to have been named as an “inspirational woman” leading the UK.

The Brent Central MP has been recognised by Vogue magazine as one of 25 “visionary women leading Britain with prescience, power and poise”.

Ms Butler was named alongside a diverse group of women including scientists, actors, novelists and journalists including broadcaster Emily Maitlis and Tate director Maria Balshaw.

“It’s an honour to be recognised in this way. It has come as a complete surprise and I thank Vogue and its readers,” Ms Butler said.

“I will continue to fight the fight to ensure that previous unheard voices are amplified.“

The Labour MP won Brent South in 2005 with a landlide majority of more than 11,000.

In 2009 she was the first black woman to speak at the dispatch box in the House of Commons.

As a minister for young citizens and youth engagement under Gordon Brown, some of her successes include setting up Brent’s Youth Parliament, which is still strong today.

She secured funding for the £5m Roundwood Youth Centre, in Longstone Avenue, Harlesden, and remains a powerful advocate for young people.

In 2010 boundary changes resulted in her losing the battle for the Brent Central seat against Sarah Teather.

She won it back in 2015, again in 2017 and in 2019, each time with landslide victories.

She has recently supported the #BlackLivesMatter movement attending a rally in Roundwood Park and has also written to the secretary of state Priti Patel asking for the immediate suspension of rubber bullet, tear gas and other exports to the US,

Her Vogue write-up reads: “Throughout her career, she has consistently spoken up for the underrepresented, and highlighted instances of racial discrimination in society – and politics.

In June, Butler made an impassioned speech in the Commons, telling the government now is the time for it “to get its knee off the neck of the black, African Caribbean, Asian minority ethnic communities”.

“Her vocal support and defence of the Black Lives Matter protests resulted in threats to her safety, and she was forced to close her constituency office. But after 15 years as an MP, her voice is only getting louder.”

