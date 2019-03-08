Dawn Butler MP launches petition for the Prime Minister to resolve all Windrush cases before leaving office

Brent Central's MP has launched a petition urging the Prime Minister to resolve all outstanding Windrush cases before she leaves office.

Dawn Butler, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, is calling for justice for the Windrush generation, many of whom are being faced with deportation.

The Labour MP is urging the community to sign and share the petition hoping she gets 10,000 signatures before July 24 when Theresa May will step down.

She said: "I'm pleased to start this important petition demanding justice for the Windrush generation, who have contributed so much to this country, and I hope that we will reach my 10,000 target as quickly as possible to send a strong message to the Prime Minister.

"What has happened to the Windrush generation is an injustice and it was Theresa May herself who accelerated the hugely damaging hostile environment policy, and we all remember the awful 'go home' vans driving through the streets of Harlesden.

So I hope that people in Brent and across the country will join me in signing and sharing this petition to demand Theresa May resolve all outstanding cases before she leaves office."

Ms Butler has previously advocated on the behalf of the Windrush generation.

As reported in this paper she organised an advisory meeting at the Willesden New Testament Church of God in May 2018 so her constituents could get help from legal experts.

She has also urged local community groups to apply for aid and support services offered by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Ms Butler first wrote to Mrs May on April 20 last year in which she advocated for full British citizenship for the Windrush generation, as well as an establishment of a faster and more efficient pathway for establishing citizenship.

In her most recent letter to the prime minister on June 25 she wrote: "I believe you owe it to the Windrush generation to close these cases as soon as possible and try to put right your failings and the failings of this Government."

In her petition she has highlighted the former Home Secretary Amber Rudd's pledge made in April 2018 that it would only take two weeks to resolve the Windrush cases but many remain outstanding.

She said: "What has been done to these British citizens is outrageous and just is not fair.

"There must be an end to it immediately."

To sign the petition visit bit.ly/2NqdtmG