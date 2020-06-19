Video

Dawn Butler MP hosts new She Speaks series with powerful women discussing #blacklivesmatter

Dawn Butler MP is hosting a new “in conversation” series bringing women together to examine how #blacklivesmatter.

The Brent Central MP and a “guest host” are bringing multi-racial powerful women to talk about issues in She Speaks.

The first episode, filmed digitally via Zoom, includes Trisha Goodard, Benicia Boeteng, and POWTV creator Rosemary Reed and is streamed live by POWTV’s YouTube channel today (June 19) at 5pm.

Six more episodes hosted by Ms Butler will bring more powerful women to the table and fresh perspectives.

The women talk about their own encounters with prejudice, the lack of racial equality of black lives in terms of housing employment, policing, education and health care system and of having no faith in the system as a whole.

They also talk about their hopes as they look for solutions for the next generation.

Ms Reed said: “Change begins at home as women, this is a big responsibility; their approach is crucial,”

Visit youtube.com/channel/UC5kK1aRtf4cmtCa4FFsYo0g