Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, is to take time away from work after being diagnosed with breast cancer - Credit: Islington Council

MP Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The representative for Brent Central - where she has held the seat since 2015 - revealed her diagnosis in a statement released today (March 28).

She said: "Back in early November, I attended a routine mammogram and a few weeks later the hospital informed me that they had identified breast cancer cells at a very early stage.

"Of course, everything stood still as it does when you hear the dreaded C-word – it is a shock but an early diagnosis means that it is something that I will get through and over.

"The NHS has caught my cancer early, the operation was a complete success, and I will make a full recovery."

Ms Butler is now set for a spell away from the political frontline as she recovers; however, the public servant assures constituents that her office remains open.

"My dedicated staff will continue to support constituents, make representations and will still hold regular surgery appointments."

Thanking her Labour colleagues, parliament and the local community for their support, the MP paid special tribute to an NHS currently stretched to breaking point.

"I have seen first-hand how the NHS is under enormous pressure – The Royal London seemed full, people were waiting on chairs in A&E for beds, the staff were exhausted in the NHS and many were suffering from PTSD," she said.

"Covid-19 has taken a lot out of them."

Those scenes have strengthened Ms Butler's belief that "we need to properly invest in the NHS, both structurally and in the very people who keep it functioning.”

If you live in Brent Central and need advice or support, you can continue to contact me via: dawn.butler.mp@parliament.uk and 020 7219 8591.