Published: 6:59 PM July 22, 2021

Labour MP Dawn Butler speaking in the Commons, she has been asked to leave the House of Commons for the remainder of the day after refusing to withdraw claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has Òlied to the House and the country over and over againÓ. Picture date: Thursday July 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

A Brent MP was ordered to leave the House of Commons this afternoon (July 22) after refusing to withdraw allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.

Brent Central MP Dawn Butler was told to withdraw from the chamber by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins following her remarks in a Commons debate.

It is not considered within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.

Ms Butler had said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and over again.”

She highlighted disputed claims made by the Prime Minister, including that the link between Covid-19 infection and serious disease and death had been severed.

Brent MP Dawn Butler leaves the Commons, she was asked to leave the House of Commons for the remainder of the day after refusing to withdraw claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lied to the House and the country. - Credit: PA

She added: “It’s dangerous to lie in a pandemic.

“I am disappointed the Prime Minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again.”

Ms Cummins intervened and said: “Order! Order! I’m sure that the member will reflect on her words she’s saying and perhaps correct the record.”

Temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins asks Labour MP Dawn Butler to leave the House of Commons for the remainder of the day. - Credit: PA

Ms Butler replied: “What would you rather – a weakened leg or a severed leg?

“At the end of the day the Prime Minister has lied to this House time and time again.

“It’s funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie rather than the person lying.”

Ms Cummins intervened again and urged Ms Butler to “reflect” on her words and withdraw them.

Ms Butler replied: “I’ve reflected on my words and somebody needs to tell the truth in this House that the Prime Minister has lied.”

MP Dawn Butler refused to withdraw her claims the Prime Minister has lied "over and over again". - Credit: PA

Ms Cummins then read out a statement in which she ordered Ms Butler to “withdraw immediately from the House for the remainder of the day’s sitting”.

Ms Butler left her seat and exited the chamber.

The government’s deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew took exception to Ms Butler’s speech, and said: “It was disappointing to hear the constant accusation of cronyism and corruption. I took particular offence to being described as a member of a racist-enabling government, as someone who has faced prejudice in my life."



