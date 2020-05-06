Cricklewood charity boss runs solo marathon to raise funds for Ashford Place

A Cricklewood charity boss has trodden his own path to inspire older people and raise money by running a solo marathon.

Danny Maher, chief executive of Ashford Place, ran 26 miles on May 3 and has so far raised £1.180 for the Ashford Road charity.

The 64-year-old community leader, who lives in Muswell Hill, was due to run the Milton Keynes marathon which was cancelled due to the ongoing lockdown measures.

A regular runner he successfully completed the London Marathon in 2017 and Milton Keynes a year later, both with crowds.

He said the run was “very long” adding: “It’s hard to describe what it is like running a marathon on your own and no one around you knows either.

“You get used to and almost expect fans cheering you along the route, water stations, toilets, First Aid stations etcetera, but on Sunday of course there wasn’t any of this.

“Still, I managed but slowest time yet as it is hard to motivate yourself when there is no one running with you and there is no competitive element – not that there is meant to be one.

“Some of the neighbours and family had put out a bit of a finish line so that gave it a bit of authenticity and it was good to know I had finished the 26.2 miles.”

Ashford Place continues to operate vital services during the coronavirus pandemic with services including benefits guidance and advice, a telephone befriending service to 330 people, food parcel service, shop and drops, prescription pick ups, online IT tuition and liaising with banks and building societies which banks are closed.

They are also offering online art groups including creative writing and choral singing for wellbeing.

Danny added: “At Ashford Place we continuously preach positive health and wellbeing.

“So I thought I might as well practice it, particularly someone post 60 and it might inspire some of our older or indeed younger people to get out there – at the required social distance -, and build up our fitness to hopefully withstand any virus.

“The second reason I did it was to raise a bit of money for our work with vulnerable people.”

To sponsor Danny visit justgiving.com/danny-maher3

