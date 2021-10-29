Daniel's Den to mark its Silver Jubilee with a family festival in Sudbury

A huge celebration is planned in Brent to mark the 25th anniversary of a parent and toddler group.

Joanna Gordon set up Daniel's Den 25 years ago in Tokyngton Community Centre, Wembley, while feeling "lonely and isolated".

A Daniels Den family and what they think of it in 2021 - Credit: Daniels Den

Today her charity has grown and operates in seven venues across the borough serving more than 350 families from 45 countries.

On November 13 a big celebration is planned at St Andrews Church, in Harrow Road, Sudbury.

There will be an opening ceremony for invited guests in the morning when an Interactive Exhibition chronicling the 25 years will be opened.

You may also want to watch:

This will be followed by a Family Festival from 1pm to 5pm including face painting, crafts, bake sale, bouncy castle, and the Great Daniel’s Den Bake-off.

Daniel's Den 10th birthday party in 2006 - Credit: Daniel's Den

Founder and chief executive, Joanna, said: “I can’t believe Daniel’s Den is 25 years old.

"When we opened the doors in 1996, I never imagined that this small parent and toddler group would grow to the charity it is today.

"I set it up because I felt lonely and isolated, and I recognise that this is still the experience of many parents."

Joanna said her greatest achievements include running the toddler groups for so long, serving thousands of families in local communities and enabling lifelong friendships to be formed "and being a ‘lifeline’ to many".

Daniels Den parent and toddlers group is celebrating 25 years of serving Brent's community - Credit: Amanda Rose

Joanna has raised up teams of volunteers who have then gone on to get employment and is one of the ‘go to’ voices for toddler groups in the UK – often asked to speak at conferences.

"The pandemic caused our work to go online, and we now offer a session to under-fives and parents across the world through our Global Zoom," she added.

"Daniel’s Den’s main goal is to reduce social isolation; recognising that looking after a child at home can be a very lonely activity.

"This is particularly true if they are new to the area, or their first language is not English.

"We have a vision to see a parent and toddler group within walking distance of every family in the nation and I’m thrilled to be marking our 25th milestone this year.

"TEAM - Together Everyone Achieves More is our motto and I’m thankful for the teams of volunteers who have journeyed with us."