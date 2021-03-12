News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Concerns raised about 'dangerous' pavement stickers in Brent

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:28 PM March 12, 2021   
'Non-slip waterproof stickers' provided to Brent Council

Stickers the supplier described as 'non-slip' and 'waterproof' - Credit: Paul Lorber

Safety concerns have been raised that "non-slip, waterproof" pavements stickers in Sudbury are "dangerous" for pedestrians.

Pavement stickers have been appearing in Brent amid the coronavirus pandemic to remind people about staying two metres apart and maintaining social distancing, even when lockdown ends.

A pavement sticker telling people to stay two metres apart

A pavement sticker telling people to stay two metres apart - Credit: Paul Lorber

The stickers were placed in Harrow Road on March 7 and 8 but soon became unstuck after a spot of rain and as slippery as "melted snow freezing", according to former council leader Paul Lorber.

He contacted Brent Council calling for an urgent investigation and urging it to demand a refund from the supplier. 

In an email to Brent's chief executive, he asked if the authority checked the stickers before they were "plastered around the Sudbury shopping centre".

A council officer replied in an email, saying the company "we ordered these stickers from has confirmed that they are non-slip, waterproof and intended for use on pavements outdoors regardless of the weather".

A pavement sticker unsticking in Harrow Road, Sudbury

A pavement sticker unsticking in Harrow Road, Sudbury - Credit: Paul Lorber

Mr Lorber said Brent Council has been "misled": "The stickers only went down at the weekend. They are coming up, are blown all over the place, make a mess and when wet are slippery and dangerous.

"Paving slabs have a special rough finish to make them non-slippery.

"These stickers do not and when they are wet, they are slippery - not dissimilar to melted snow freezing.

"Sadly, whatever the company told them, they have been misled.

"The council has been conned and wasted their money."

The council declined to tell the Times who its supplier was or how much was paid for the stickers.

A spokesperson said: "We are urgently investigating the concerns that have been raised and have escalated the matter with the supplier.

"They assured us prior to purchase that the stickers were non-slip and suitable for outdoor use in all weathers.

"The message on the stickers reminds people to stay two metres apart.

"As more people are expected to venture out once the stay at home order is lifted by the government this month, it remains vitally important that we all continue to follow the rules and stay two metres apart from people we don't live with."

Environment News
Brent Council
Brent News

